RHP Michael Ynoa faced two batters in the third inning Friday night, allowing a single plus a triple, before having to come out with a right quad strain. Ynoa threw one pitch to a third batter before the injury. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday for the severity of the injury. Ynoa has been a reliable long reliever for the White Sox this season. "We'll have to re-evaluate in the morning, make a decision then," manager Rick Renteria said. But it sounded as though Ynoa will have to go on the 10-day disabled list so the White Sox won't be short in the bullpen.

RHP Gregory Infante is getting valuable experience as a versatile reliever for the White Sox. Infante worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night, although he did give up a sacrifice fly. Infante throws hard and seems to be refining his stuff as he seeks to carve out a spot for himself in the majors.

LHP Dan Jennings worked two innings Friday night, the final two, as the White Sox sought to get him back on track. Jennings had an ERA approaching five entering the game and helped it just marginally when he allowed a run in his two-inning stint.

CF Leury Garcia had another strong game Friday night. Leury had a pair of RBI singles and also drove in a third run with a ground ball to first with runners on first and third. It wasn't a perfect day for the center fielder, however, as he saw a ball bounce over his glove in the sixth inning. He has pretty much nailed down the starter job in center.

LHP Derek Holland was serving up cookies Friday night and the Detroit Tigers were eating them up. Holland gave up three home runs plus three doubles among the eight hits he allowed in 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with eight runs. "One of his truly rare (bad) outings," manager Rick Renteria said. "It happens every now and then. It was just one of those days. It seemed like everything he threw up there they were able to put a good swing on. He wasn't able to stop it. Just one of those days for him. I look at it as an anomaly."