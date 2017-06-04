2B Yolmer Sanchez fouled a ball off his left foot in the seventh inning Saturday but remained in the game despite hobbling around for a couple of minutes. "It was just below his shin," manager Rick Renteria said. He should be okay."

RHP Brad Goldberg, 27, was brought up Saturday from Triple-A Charlotte to replaced injured RHP Michael Ynoa on the roster. "It's unfortunate I'm here due to an injury, but I'm here to help in any way possible," Goldberg said. He made his major league debut in the eighth inning Saturday but only retired one of the five batters he faced. "It wasn't as good as he would have wanted, I'm sure," manager Rick Renteria said. "It was his first callup. You can see he's got a very good arm. His slider was working pretty good. His fastball command was pulling off a little bit. He started getting a little deeper into his pitch count, which is kind of what prompted us to help him out a little bit. I told him, 'Don't worry about it. It's your first outing, you'll get better from here.'" Goldberg came close to making the White Sox out of spring training but was optioned to the minors where they had him "trying to pick up my tempo a little bit. They kind of wanted me to work faster. Getting ahead and fastball command, that's what they wanted me to work on." He had a 2-1 record and 1.99 ERA with four saves over 17 minor league relief appearances.

RHP Michael Ynoa was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game in Detroit after suffering a right hip flexor strain in a relief appearance the night before. Ynoa gave up a single plus a triple and threw a ball to a third batter when he felt the injury. He was heavily bandaged and walking with a limp Saturday so is likely to be out at least the 10 days.

RHP Jake Petricka made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night. "He threw well," manager Rick Renteria said. "I think it was 15 pitches; he got a double play, felt good. We'll just continue to proceed as he's moving along. It depends on how they use him and how he's feeling (when he returns)."

RHP James Shields(strained right lat) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez retired the first 18 Detroit batters he faced in his previous start. He was 18 batters short of that on Saturday. 2B Andrew Romine, who ended the 18-batter streak last Sunday, singled leading off Saturday's game and the Tigers followed that hit with nine more in Gonzalez's six innings of work. "This was one of those days when we actually thought Gonzie would be able to change the tide a little bit, shut them down," manager Rick Renteria said. "He had a rough fourth, four-run fourth where they ended up tagging a couple balls. But he kept pitching, kept trying to work his way out of it, was able to give us six innings."