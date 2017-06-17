LHP Jose Quintana improved to 6-2 with a 1.77 ERA in his nine career starts against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. He allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings in the 11-4 victory. Entering the game, he had received the lowest run support of any starter in the major leagues at 2.65 per game. It was his first win since May 2, a span of seven winless starts. "Every time is good when you get a lot of (run) support," Quintana said. "Wow, it was a lot of runs, though. I needed that outing to get my confidence high again. Threw a lot of strikes, had good command. I don't know. I know I have really good outings here."

CF Leury Garcia (left hand) missed his fifth straight start Friday when his left hand swelled. Garcia hit a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. "I didn't feel 100 percent, but I thought I could get in a swing," Garcia said. "But {Friday) there's a little swelling again.' ... I can't really swing. We'll see how it feels (Saturday)."

RHP Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) is scheduled to make his third rehabilitation start Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte. In his second rehab start for Charlotte, he allowed five hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He has been on the disabled list since April 2.

LF Melky Cabrera had five RBIs in the 11-4 win over his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, on Friday night. He had a two-run double in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fifth. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and has had six multi-hit performances in his past nine games. During that span, he is batting .421 (16-for-38).

RHP James Shields (strained right lat) is scheduled to be reinstated from the DL on Sunday to start the series finale. He has been on the disabled list since April 21. He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this year.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.81 ERA), who is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his past five starts, will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He allowed six hits, five walks and two runs in 3 2/3 innings in a no decision against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He pitched one scoreless inning in relief two days later against the Orioles. He was 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts with Triple-A Charlotte after signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox on April 5. Pelfrey is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays.