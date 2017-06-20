Mariners' Hernandez beats Astros in return
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
CF Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 16. He did not start for seven straight games due to a sprained finger on his left hand although he hit a sacrifice fly Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles as a pinch hitter.
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
Cabrera's trade demand not a distraction for Mets in 11-4 win