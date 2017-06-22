Mariners' Hernandez beats Astros in return
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
3B Todd Frazier sat out Wednesday after going 1-for-5 in the series opener. Frazier, who is batting just .205 with 52 strikeouts in 215 at-bats, is mired in a 3-for-30 slump in his last eight games.
LHP David Holmberg allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings but only two were earned. Holmberg (1-1) threw 77 pitches, 43 for strikes, walked two and struck out four in his fourth start after eight appearances out of the bullpen following his May 4 recall from Triple-A Charlotte.
DH Avisail Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and has hits in 16 of his last 20, batting .375 (30-for-80). He picked up his 51st RBI on Wednesday, matching his total in 120 games last season.
1B Jose Abreu saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday. Abreu hit .471 (16-for 34) in that span.
OF Melky Cabrera (0-for-4) had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday. Cabrera hit .412 (14-for-34) during the streak.
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
Cabrera's trade demand not a distraction for Mets in 11-4 win