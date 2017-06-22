3B Todd Frazier sat out Wednesday after going 1-for-5 in the series opener. Frazier, who is batting just .205 with 52 strikeouts in 215 at-bats, is mired in a 3-for-30 slump in his last eight games.

LHP David Holmberg allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings but only two were earned. Holmberg (1-1) threw 77 pitches, 43 for strikes, walked two and struck out four in his fourth start after eight appearances out of the bullpen following his May 4 recall from Triple-A Charlotte.

DH Avisail Garcia was 2-for-4 with a double and has hits in 16 of his last 20, batting .375 (30-for-80). He picked up his 51st RBI on Wednesday, matching his total in 120 games last season.

1B Jose Abreu saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday. Abreu hit .471 (16-for 34) in that span.

OF Melky Cabrera (0-for-4) had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday. Cabrera hit .412 (14-for-34) during the streak.