OF Adam Engel had his first career four-hit game in Thursday's win in Minnesota and also added his first career RBI. His single in the first inning scored Yolmer Sanchez from second and capped the White Sox's five-run first inning. The rookie has multiple hits in three of his last five games.

3B Todd Frazier had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning of Thursday's 9-0 win in Minnesota. Frazier has now homered in two of his last four games. Like teammate Jose Abreu, Frazier has done most of his damage on the road. Ten of Frazier's 12 home runs have been on the road. All 13 of Abreu's homers have been on the road.

LHP Jose Quintana has started to round into form after a disappointing start to his season. Quintana (4-8) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota on Thursday to earn his second straight win and the 50th of his career. He allowed five hits and struck out nine batters. The left-hander has a 2.25 ERA (six earned runs, 24 innings) in four June starts after starting the month with a 5.60 ERA.

1b Jose Abreu kept his hot streak going in Thursday's win. He started the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and has now hit each of his 13 homers this season on the road. The last homer he hit at home was Sept. 15, 2016, against Cleveland. Abreu has hit .395 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored over the last 10 games.

3B Matt Davidson had three hits on Thursday, including his seventh homer in his past 10 games. The three hits matched a career-high done on April 27. Davidson leads Chicago in homers and is second to New York's Aaron Judge in homers among American League rookies.