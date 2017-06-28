RHP Juan Minaya was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

LHP Jose Quintana threw 6 1/3 shutout innings while striking out six in Tuesday night's victory. He has a 1.78 ERA in five starts in June and hasn't given up a run in his last 17 innings.

RF Avisail Garcia went 0-for-4 and is hitless in his last four games. He is 1-for-21 in his last five games.

1B Jose Abreu recorded the third walk-off hit of his career. He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. In his last 17 games, Abreu is hitting .375.

LHP Carlos Rodon makes his first start of the 2017 season Wednesday night. He had been working his way back from left biceps bursitis. Rodon had a 10.06 ERA in his rehab starts and was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season in 28 starts. He is 1-2 versus the Yankees lifetime with an ERA of 9.64 in three starts.

IF Tyler Saladino took some ground balls prior to Tuesday's game. He has been on the disabled list with a back injury since late May. He said he hopes to be back just after the All-Star break.