C Kevan Smith got a night off Wednesday against the New York Yankees, but he has handled the bulk of catching starts recently in a timeshare situation with C Omar Narvaez. Smith, 29, is hitting .350 in his past six games and even drew his first walk of the season, in 109 at-bats, in Chicago's 4-3 win Tuesday. "I've never been a high walk guy," Smith said. "I've been very aggressive. Walks will come. I'm sure more of them will come now that I've got the first one out of the way."

RHP Chris Beck is available to pitch out of the bullpen but hasn't made an appearance since Sunday, when he took a line drive off the back of his left leg against the Oakland A's. Beck had to leave that outing and still has a large bruise on his leg. "He's being treated for the inflammation every day, but even (since Tuesday) he's been telling us he's ready to go," manager Rick Renteria said. "I'm sure he'll be a little sore, but it's nothing that will affect him."

RF Avisail Garcia left in the ninth inning with a sore left knee. Garcia said he injured the knee sliding back to first base in the seventh inning, after drawing a walk. Garcia will undergo an MRI on Thursday, but he doesn't think the issue is serious.

CF Leury Garcia is still feeling soreness in the injured finger on his left hand and remains on the 10-day disabled list. Garcia has spent the minimum amount of time on the DL, so he's eligible to return as soon as he's ready. "He's still a little sore," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's getting better. It's taking a little longer than anticipated, but he's getting better. He's day-to-day."

RHP Zach Putnam, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on June 23, was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. He had no decisions and a 1.04 ERA in seven relief appearances for the White Sox this year.

LHP Carlos Rodon made his first start of the season after beginning the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left biceps. Rodon struggled with command in Chicago's 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees, allowing six walks. He gave up three unearned runs in five innings and struck out two. Three of the walks he issued were in New York's three-run first inning.