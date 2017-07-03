RF Avisail Garcia earned the first All-Star selection of his six-year career, and will represent the White Sox in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game July 11 in Miami. Garcia, held out of Sunday's starting lineup with a knee injury, is batting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 75 games. "It's an honor for me," Garcia said. "It's another blessing. I just have to keep working and can't wait for that moment." Garcia needs just three home runs and nine RBIs to eclipse his previous career highs in those categories.

2B Tyler Saladino (back) left the White Sox Sunday to join Triple-A Charlotte for a minor league rehab assignment. "The plan is to get out and start getting back in motion," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. Saladino was batting .200 with six extra-base hits -- including zero home runs -- and four RBIs in 30 games before landing on the 10-day disabled list May 27.

LF Melky Cabrera has hits in 18 of his past 20 games, including nine multi-hit games. He is hitting .337 (28-for-83) over that period.

RHP Anthony Swarzak struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. He has held opponents scoreless over his past six appearances covering 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine.

3B Matt Davidson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and an RBI. He is 1-for-27 with 17 strikeouts in his past seven games.