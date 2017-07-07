RHP Michael Ynoa was designated for assignment. He had been activated from the 10-day DL on June 15. For the season, he is 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA in 22 appearances for the White Sox.

RHP David Robertson was activated from the paternity list. He had missed three straight games but will rejoin the White Sox on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Rockies in Denver. Robertson, Chicago's closer, has a team-high 12 saves.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. He pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Knights on Thursday and gave up three runs and seven hits with one strikeout.