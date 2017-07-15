3B Todd Frazier is among several White Sox players whose days may be limited as the trade deadline draws close and after the Boston Red Sox -- who are expected to be among the possible suitors for Frazier -- designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment on Friday. Frazier said Friday he does he best to ignore the chatter. "(You) just keep going on," Frazier said. "It's just baseball ... It's in the back of my mind. It's way back there, though. I'm not really focused on that."

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Friday night, which ended his 10-game on-base streak. During that stretch, Abreu was hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three homers while driving in seven runs.

IF Tyler Saladino has felt frustrated since being placed on the disabled list with back spasms on May 27. So when Saladino was able to return to the White Sox lineup Friday night against the Seattle Mariners, his excitement was hard to contain. "When something like that happens it brings you down a little," said Saladino, who had an RBI double in his first at-bat and finished 1-for-3. "But I just kept after it and didn't really know how long it may or may not take, so stick with it and (know) I'll be back, so I feel pretty luck to be back out here."

RHP James Shields (2-1) continued to struggle with giving up the long ball on Friday night when he surrendered a three-run blast to Robinson Cano. In his last four starts, Shields has given up seven home runs and is 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA. He has allowed at least one home run in seven of his eight starts this season and in 16 his last 19 outings when he has surrendered 31 home runs.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday after being sidelined since June 15 with AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder. Gonzalez is 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 starts this season. Manager Rick Renteria said Gonzalez -- who made a pair of minor league rehabilitation starts -- will likely make his next start in Chicago's upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.