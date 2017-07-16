RHP Dylan Covey has resumed throwing from a pitching mound after going on the DL in late May with a left oblique strain. The White Sox hoped 25-year-old Covey -- drafted 14th overall in 2010 by Milwaukee and one spot behind Chris Sale -- would boost their rotation this season after getting his Type 1 diabetes under control. Covey was 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA in eight starts before being sidelined.

INF Todd Frazier, along with RHP and closer David Robertson, are at the top of list of White Sox veterans who may be shipped to a contender before the July 31 trade deadline. Frazier is batting just .210 along with his 16 homers and 44 RBIs, and with 70 strikeouts in 80 games is on his typical pace. But Frazier has been more selective at the plate. With 47 walks, he figures to pass his career high of 64 free passes, set last year.

INF/OF Leury Garcia, out since June 15 with sprained finger on his left hand, is making progress at the team's Arizona training complex and should be ready for a rehab assignment "in the next day or two," according to manager Rick Renteria. Originally the injury was expected to keep Garcia on the DL for the minimum 10 days, but has lingered longer.

SS Tim Anderson made his 20th error -- most in the majors -- on Danny Valencia's routine grounder on Saturday night, but manager Rick Renteria says he isn't concerned about the 24-year-old's fielding skills in the long-term. "I think there are plays he makes that others wouldn't make," Renteria said. "He able to range to play and get to balls better than others. He's going to learn how to finish the play."