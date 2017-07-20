INF Yoan Moncada, widely considered the top prospect in baseball, was called up by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. One day after dealing third baseman Todd Frazier to the New York Yankees as part of an ongoing purge of big-league assets, the White Sox shifted gears on their rebuild and plan to put Moncada and other top prospects in a burgeoning farm system on the field in Chicago. Moncada, a switch-hitter originally signed by the Boston Red Sox in a deal that included a $31.5 million signing bonus, played primarily second base in the minor leagues. Moncada, a Cuban-born 21-year-old, hit .285 with three triples, 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 79 Triple-A games entering Tuesday.