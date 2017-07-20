FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 20, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 hours ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

INF Yoan Moncada, widely considered the top prospect in baseball, was called up by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. One day after dealing third baseman Todd Frazier to the New York Yankees as part of an ongoing purge of big-league assets, the White Sox shifted gears on their rebuild and plan to put Moncada and other top prospects in a burgeoning farm system on the field in Chicago. Moncada, a switch-hitter originally signed by the Boston Red Sox in a deal that included a $31.5 million signing bonus, played primarily second base in the minor leagues. Moncada, a Cuban-born 21-year-old, hit .285 with three triples, 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 79 Triple-A games entering Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.