SS Tim Anderson, who is struggling this season with a .243 batting average and a .266 on-base percentage, was held out of the starting lineup in back-to-back games. He has struck out 93 times in 334 at-bats, while walking just 10 times. "A little mental break," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I think he's in as good a place as he can be right now, so maybe these two days are going to be good for him"

RHP Jake Petricka needed only eight pitches, five of them strikes, to pitch a scoreless inning Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte in his first rehab appearance. He will likely make at least two more rehab appearances. "I do know that we want to make sure we get him extended a little bit before he gets here," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "It may be by the third outing that he's at multiple innings." He is on the disabled list with an elbow strain.

OF Melky Cabrera, who had a four-hit game Saturday, remains on the trading block for a team looking for a bat. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he is "kind of surprised" Cabrera has not been dealt already. "I would like to finish the season here," Cabrera said through an interpreter Sunday. "I like Chicago. I like this team, and I would like to stay here for a long time, not just to the end of the season. But, you know what, I don't have control over those decisions. They know what they have to do. For me, if you ask me like you're doing right now, I would like to stay here." Cabrera fouled a ball off his left big toe in the first inning and came out for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. "I wanted to stay in the game, but it was Rick's decision to take me out. He's the manager." There was no fracture, so Cabrera hopes he can play Tuesday.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who starts Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, is 0-3 with a 5.63 ERA in interleague play this year. He is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts as a hitter. He is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.