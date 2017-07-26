C Omar Narvaez went 2-for-2 and walked twice on Tuesday against the Cubs to reach base for a career-high tying four times. He also reached four times on Aug. 12, 2016, at Miami. He's now batting .268 through 55 games.

OF/3B Ryan Cordell was acquired by the White Sox from the Brewers in exchange for RHP Anthony Swarzak, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

1B Jose Abreu was 0-for-3 on Tuesday against the Cubs but reached base twice when he was hit by John Lackey pitches. It was the second time this year he has been hit twice in a game. Abreu also stole his first base of the year.

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4) became the first pitcher since at least 1913 to strike out 11 batters in an outing of four innings or less. The 11 strikeouts in Tuesday's game tied a career high and were the second most by a White Sox pitcher against the Cubs, surpassed only by Chris Sale's 15 on Aug. 16, 2015. Rondon also collected his first big league hit and first RBIs in the second inning, a two-run double.

RHP James Shields (2-2, 5.79 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season on Wednesday. He's 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA in six starts since returning from the disabled list (strained back muscle) in late June. Shields posted a no-decision in his last start last Friday at Kansas City, allowing six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs. He collected his 2,000th career strikeout on June 24 against Oakland.