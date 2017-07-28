OF Willy Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and hit his second home run of the season in a 6-3 loss against the Chicago Cubs. This marks Garcia's third stint with the White Sox this year. He is hitting .261 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 36 games.

LHP Aaron Bummer had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte, and he made his major league debut in the eighth inning Thursday night against the Cubs. Bummer allowed one run in one inning. He struck out his first batter, Anthony Rizzo, but allowed a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber moments later.

OF Avisail Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 26 because of a sprained right thumb. Garcia is expected to miss several weeks because of the injury. The lone All-Star selection this season for the White Sox, Garcia is hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 88 games.

1B Jose Abreu homered twice in a losing effort Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. The performance marked Abreu's eighth career multiple-homer game and gave him 18 home runs on the season. Four of Abreu's past five home runs have come at home.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-8) allowed five runs to match a season high in a 6-3 loss against the Cubs on Thursday night. Pelfrey dropped to 0-3 with a 6.18 ERA in his past six starts. He said after the game that he was disappointed he lasted just five-plus innings. "Obviously, I'd like to go a lot deeper," Pelfrey said. "It's been kind of a concern all year."