2B Yoan Moncada delivered a RBI double but also struck out twice Friday. The rookie, who is considered baseball's top prospect, now has struck out 12 times in his last 21 at-bats and is hitting .133 in his nine games with the White Sox since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

LHP Derek Holland lasted just 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs and nine hits while walking five Friday. Holland is now 0-4 with an 8.58 ERA over his last seven starts. His start included a verbal altercation with home plate umpire Bill Welke. "The thing that really stands out, I think, and is disappointing is the way that I got shown up by the umpire," Holland said. "I didn't say anything. I kept my voice as calm as possible. I thought it was unprofessional to basically walk out and tell me he was going to show me up."

DH Matt Davidson got the White Sox on the board with a two-run homer off of Indians starter Danny Salazar Friday. Davidson slugged his 20th home run of the season and became the ninth White Sox rookie in franchise history to hit at least 20 home runs. The last was Davidson's teammate, Jose Abreu, who hit 36 home runs as a rookie in 2014. "Obviously, he's a young man with some pop," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He got a fastball up, it almost was chest-high it seems like. He got to it and put a pretty good charge into it. That's what he can do. If he gets a pitch over the plate, elevated, something that he can handle, he puts a good swing on it, he's got the ability to hit the ball out of the park."