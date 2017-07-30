FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#Russia
#Healthcare
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula after missile test
North Korea
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula after missile test
Deadly protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Venezuela
Deadly protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 30, 2017 / 9:46 PM / an hour ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Leury Garcia (sprained finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He has been sidelined since June 15.

SS Tim Anderson snapped his 0-for-13 hitless streak with a game-tying double in the sixth inning Saturday against the Indians. He is hitting .237 this season.

1B Jose Abreu hit his 19th home run, a three-run shot, off Indians RHP Corey Kluber on Saturday. Abreu is hitting .325 with five home runs and 14 RBIs against Kluber.

LF Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 Saturday against the Indians. He is batting .295 and could be on the move before the trade deadline. Cabrera is hitting .472 all-time against Corey Kluber.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings Saturday. He was 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his previous two starts. He has thrown all three of the White Sox's quality starts after the All-Star break.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.