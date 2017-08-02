OF Willy Garcia was placed on the seven-day disabled list Tuesday because of a concussion. He was injured Monday when he took a knee to the head from 2B Yoan Moncada while both players chased after a pop fly. Garcia, 24, is hitting .258 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 40 games.

2B Yoan Moncada told reportershe only expects to miss "two or three days" with a bruised right quad after colliding with RF Willy Garcia in Monday's game. Moncada's knee hit Garcia on the right side of his head, landing the 24-year-old outfielder on the seven-day concussion list. Moncada is officially listed as day-to-day.

2B Yoan Moncada did not play Tuesday against Toronto because of a sore knee. The highly touted rookie was fortunate to avoid a more serious injury after colliding with OF Willy Garcia while chasing a fly ball Monday. Moncada is considered day-to-day and might return to the lineup Wednesday.

OF/3B Nicky Delmonico made his big league debut and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against Toronto. The White Sox purchased Delmonico's contract from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. Delmonico hit .262 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 99 games in the minor leagues this season, where he split time between third base, left field and right field.

RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-9) lost his fourth decision in a row Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. Pelfrey allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He described his command as "terrible" during a postgame interview in front of his locker.