Preview: White Sox at Rangers

The hottest hitter on the Texas Rangers didn’t even begin the season in the majors. Kevin Kouzmanoff is the everyday third baseman only because Adrian Beltre is on the disabled list and he attempts to keep his solid hitting going when Texas opens a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Kouzmanoff has hit in all eight games since being rescued from Triple-A Round Rock and is batting .414 with a homer and six RBIs.

Chicago has lost consecutive games and is hoping first baseman Jose Abreu will break out of his funk on a seven-game road trip that begins against the Rangers. The Cuban import had 14 RBIs over his first 10 major-league games – twice hitting two homers in a contest – before falling into a 1-for-21 slump over the last six games. Texas has won three straight games and its eight runs in Thursday’s victory over Seattle is its third-highest output of the season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, KTXA (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Felipe Paulino (0-1, 7.98 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (2-0, 2.70)

Paulino is coming off back-to-back poor outings and may need a strong effort to keep his rotation spot. The 30-year-old hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2012 due to a serious arm injury prior to landing a starting role with the White Sox. Paulino has a 3.45 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Texas.

Perez is coming off a sensational performance against Houston in which he allowed five hits in eight innings while recording a 1-0 victory. The 23-year-old has struck out 12 and walked six and has yet to allow a homer in 20 innings. Perez allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings while beat the White Sox last August in his only career start against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers DH Mitch Moreland is 4-for-8 with four RBIs and three walks during the team’s three-game winning streak.

2. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez singled with two outs in the ninth during Thursday’s loss to Boston, extending his hitting streak to open the season to 16 games and surpassing Frank Thomas for the longest such streak in franchise history.

3. Texas 1B Prince Fielder is 4-for-8 with two homers and five walks against Paulino.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, White Sox 5