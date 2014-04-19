Preview: White Sox at Rangers

The Texas Rangers had their most prolific offensive night of the young season and attempt to keep the hits and runs coming when they host the Chicago White Sox in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game set. Leonys Martin homered and had four RBIs during a three-hit outing and Texas racked up 18 hits while rolling to an easy 12-0 victory over the White Sox. Robinson Chirinos also had a homer among three hits as Texas won its fourth straight game.

Chicago has lost three consecutive games and the pitching deficiencies are becoming too commonplace as Friday’s contest marked the fourth time the White Sox have allowed 10 or more runs. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez extended his franchise-record hitting streak to start a season to 17 consecutive games as one of the few highlights in an opener in which Texas dominated. “I wish I could see this every night but I know that’s not possible,” Rangers manager Ron Washington told reporters after the contest.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (0-1, 6.75)

Quintana has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his first three starts. He took a no-decision in his last outing against Cleveland despite giving up just one run and five hits in six innings. Quintana is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against Texas.

Lewis lost to Seattle on Monday in his first major-league start since injuring his arm 21 months ago. He gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings but didn’t walk anybody. Lewis is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Adam Eaton departed the series opener after tweaking a hamstring but manager Robin Ventura said Eaton will play Saturday.

2. Rangers 3B Kevin Kouzmanoff went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Friday to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu was hitless in four at-bats Friday and is 1-for-25 over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, White Sox 6