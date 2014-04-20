Preview: White Sox at Rangers

Two pitchers coming off arguably the best start of their careers square off Sunday when the Chicago White Sox visit the Texas Rangers in the finale of a three-game series. Chicago’s Erik Johnson gets the nod after striking out a career-high nine hitters against Boston on Tuesday in his eighth career start. Texas’ Robbie Ross had never started a game before this season, but the converted reliever has to be feeling good coming off back-to-back outings in which he did not allow an earned run.

The Rangers captured the first two games of the series and won five games in a row after posting a 6-3 win Saturday. Shin-Soo Choo and Alex Rios notched three hits apiece while Prince Fielder smacked his second home run of the season. All nine starters had at least one hit for Texas, which improved to 9-3 at home while dropping Chicago to 2-6 on the road.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Erik Johnson (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross (1-0, 1.00)

Johnson allowed 11 runs over 10 1/3 innings spanning his first two starts, but bounced back to yield one run in 6 2/3 frames against Boston. The Rangers’ lineup will likely be loaded with left-handed hitters as Johnson has afforded southpaws a .355 batting average and a .474 on-base percentage this season. This will be the 24-year-old’s first start against Texas.

Ross enters this matchup having not allowed an earned run in 15 straight innings following a splendid outing Tuesday in which he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Seattle. Ross also displayed improved control in that game as he did not walk a batter after issuing six free passes in his previous outing. The 24-year-old Kentucky native has made six career appearances against Texas - all in relief - and has not allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago, which has lost four straight games, may be without OF Adam Eaton after he tweaked his hamstring Saturday.

2. Rios is 6-for-9 with three RBIs in the series and has eight hits over his last three games.

3. Fielder is 4-for-6 with two home runs against Johnson.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, White Sox 5