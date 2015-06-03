Preview: White Sox at Rangers

A record-setting major-league debut by Joey Gallo extended the hot streak for the Texas Rangers, who will go for their fifth consecutive victory against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the second of a three-game series. Texas has won 11 of 13 overall following Tuesday’s 15-2 romp to move two games above .500 for the first time this season.

Gallo, a highly touted power-hitting prospect, lived up to his billing by going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a franchise-record four RBIs for a player in his debut. Promoted from Double-A Frisco to take the spot of the injured Adrian Beltre (thumb), Gallo clubbed 82 homers in his previous two seasons in the minors. Carlos Corporan came off the bench and contributed a homer and five RBIs as the Rangers collected a season-high 19 hits. Chicago ace Chris Sale, coming off a dominating performance in his last start, opposes Nick Martinez on Wednesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (4-2, 3.66 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (4-1, 2.03)

Sale was overpowering in beating Baltimore last time out, fanning a season-high 12 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings. He came within one out of pitching eight innings for the fourth consecutive outing, a span he which he has notched 40 strikeouts while walking four and permitting six earned runs. Sale is 3-2 with a 4.62 against Texas and has been unable to solve third baseman Adam Rosales, who is 6-for-11 with three homers against him.

Martinez suffered his first defeat despite yielding two runs on a season-high nine hits over seven innings in a 5-1 home loss to Boston on Thursday. The 24-year-old Martinez doesn’t possess the dominant stuff of Sale, but he has yet to allow more than three earned runs in an outing. Martinez faced the White Sox once during last season’s 12-loss rookie campaign, giving up five runs on eight hits over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton missed the series opener due to a strained left hamstring.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu (finger) sat out his third straight game Tuesday.

3. Rangers C Robinson Chirinos exited Tuesday’s game with a bruised right hand and will be further evaluated Wednesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Rangers 2