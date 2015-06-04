Preview: White Sox at Rangers

The Chicago White Sox have a chance to wrap up their 11-game road trip with a winning record when they face the Texas Rangers on Thursday in the finale of their three-game set. The White Sox rebounded from a 15-2 beating in the series opener by drubbing the Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday to improve to 5-5 on the four-city trek.

Jose Abreu returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing three games with a finger injury and made an immediate impact with a two-run homer and an RBI single. Tyler Flowers, who entered the series batting .198, also swatted a two-run shot among his season-high three hits. Rookie Joey Gallo is the first player in team history to homer in his first two major-league games for Texas, which lost for only the third time in 14 contests. The Rangers send Yovani Gallardo to the mound Thursday against Chicago rookie Carlos Rodon.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-0, 3.45 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-6, 3.88)

Rodon has not factored in the decision in his last three outings, although he pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings and permitted three runs (one earned) versus Houston on Friday. One marked improvement was not walking a batter after he issued 15 free passes over 16 frames in his previous three starts. The 22-year-old rookie has gone at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four turns.

Gallardo has earned a decision in each start this season and recorded his second straight victory by limiting Boston to two runs on four hits over six innings last time out. He posted identical numbers in beating the New York Yankees in his previous turn and has permitted three earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 outings. Gallardo never has faced the White Sox, but Adam LaRoche is 11-for-30 with a pair of homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton has recorded back-to-back two-RBI performances, matching his output from the previous 20 contests.

2. Gallo, who clubbed 82 homers in his last two years in the minors, is 4-for-8 in the series - with each blast measuring more than 400 feet.

3. Chicago 2B Gordon Beckham has hit safely in five straight and nine of 10 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, White Sox 3