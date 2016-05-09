Preview: White Sox at Rangers

A road trip that got off to an ugly start ended on a high note for the Texas Rangers, who return home riding a three-game winning streak as they prepare to open a three-game series against the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Monday. Chicago also has won three straight following a series sweep of Minnesota.

After losing the final three contests of a four-game set in Toronto, the Rangers mashed Detroit into submission by belting eight home runs and outscoring the Tigers 23-9. Leadoff batter Rougned Odor had a huge series in Detroit, going 7-for-15 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored. The White Sox own the best record in the AL at 22-10 after outscoring the Twins 20-7 to move 12 games above .500 for the first time since September 2012. “You couldn’t really ask for a better start,” Chicago third baseman Todd Frazier told reporters.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (2-0, 3.32)

Gonzalez is next in line to take over the No. 5 spot in the rotation after veteran left-hander John Danks was cut loose and Erik Johnson was knocked around in his audition for the role. Gonzalez, who will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, was rocked in his lone appearance on April 25 in Toronto, giving up five runs and 11 hits while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings. Gonzalez made 95 starts for Baltimore over the previous four seasons, posting a 39-33 record.

Lewis continues to churn out lengthy outings for the Rangers, going seven innings and giving up three runs on seven hits while matching a season high with seven strikeouts in a no-decision at Toronto on Wednesday. He also worked seven frames in his previous turn and has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts. Chicago’s Austin Jackson is 13-for-34 against Lewis, who is 7-3 with a 3.72 ERA in 14 career appearances (12 starts) versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Odor has recorded multiple hits in seven of his last nine games, going 17-for-43 in that span.

3. Since Alex Avila was injured, fellow Chicago C Dioner Novarro has hit safely in 11 of 13 games with 11 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, White Sox 3