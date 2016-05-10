Preview: White Sox at Rangers

Todd Frazier has emphatically put an 0-for-19 slump in his rear-view mirror, belting three homers among his six hits in the last three contests. The 2015 Home Run Derby champion looks to continue his power surge on Tuesday as the Chicago White Sox aim to extend their dominance over the host Texas Rangers when the teams play the second contest of their three-game set.

Frazier capped his seventh multi-homer performance and the first six-RBI effort of his career on Monday, when he launched a grand slam in the 12th inning of Chicago’s 8-4 victory over Texas. The American League-leading White Sox (23-10) have won four in a row overall and six straight versus the Rangers, including a sweep in Chicago from April 22-24. Texas saw its three-game winning streak come to an end despite Rougned Odor recording his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance and eighth in his last 10 contests. The 22-year-old Venezuelan went 19-for-49 during the 10-game stretch with four homers, 11 runs scored and seven RBIs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-4, 4.36 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (3-2, 5.40)

Rodon dropped his third straight decision and saw his winless stretch extend to four starts on Wednesday despite allowing three runs and six hits in as many innings against Boston. The 23-year-old has pitched well in three career outings versus Texas, posting a 1-0 record while limiting to club to just a .172 batting average. Mitch Moreland saw his five-game hitting streak end on Monday and is 1-for-9 (.111) versus Rodon.

Holland permitted eight runs in his first five outings before getting blitzed for 11 and as many hits over 2 2/3 innings in a loss to Toronto on Thursday. The 29-year-old’s ERA more than doubled - from 2.48 to 5.40 - following the disaster in which he matched a season high with three walks. Holland also has put up horrific numbers in six career appearances versus Chicago, going 0-3 with a gaudy 6.86 ERA while a 1.57 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago DH Avisail Garcia is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Rangers LF Ian Desmond has recorded six extra-base hits in his last seven contests versus the White Sox.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 5-for-12 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Rangers 2