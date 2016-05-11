Preview: White Sox at Rangers

Veteran left-hander Cole Hamels has provided a steadying influence on the Texas Rangers since shuffling over from Philadelphia in a mid-season trade last year. Hamels looks to continue his winning ways Wednesday afternoon as the host Texas Rangers play the rubber match of their three-game series versus the American League-leading Chicago White Sox.

A tall task awaits Hamels, who has won 11 consecutive regular-season decisions dating to Aug. 7 but faces a potent White Sox lineup that has erupted for 39 runs during the team’s last five games (4-1). Texas has done Chicago one better with 40 runs scored during its 4-1 stretch, with Rougned Odor collecting his fifth consecutive multi-hit performance and ninth in his last 11 contests in Tuesday’s 13-11 slugfest. Teammate Ian Desmond went deep and added a two-run triple to highlight a seven-run eighth inning Tuesday to raise his extra-base hit total to seven in his last six contests. Desmond’s hot hand could continue Wednesday if history is any indication as he is 7-for-23 in his career versus right-hander Mat Latos.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mat Latos (5-0, 2.62 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (4-0, 2.68)

Latos bolted out of the blocks this season to pay immediate dividends on the one-year, $3 million deal he signed in February. The 28-year-old briefly has sputtered of late, but remained undefeated on the season despite allowing four runs in five innings for the second straight outing Friday. Latos has been taken deep four times in the last three starts, including rookie Nomar Mazara’s solo shot for his lone run permitted in a 4-1 victory over Texas on April 24.

Hamels continued his dominant season Friday after he allowed only one hit and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings en route to a 5-1 victory over Detroit. The 32-year-old showed no ill effects of the sore groin that forced him to be scratched from a start in late April and walked two batters after issuing seven free passes in his previous two outings. Todd Frazier is a blistering 5-for-9 with two homers, nine RBIs and four runs scored in the series, but has been held in check versus Hamels (4-for-16, five strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia is riding a career-high 11-game hitting streak - nearly doubling his average from .135 to .269, but is 9-for-51 in 15 career encounters with Texas.

2. Rangers DH Prince Fielder is struggling mightily of late, going 1-for-20 with five strikeouts in his last five contests.

3. White Sox RF Adam Eaton has recorded two-hit performances in both games this series and five in his last eight outings overall.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, White Sox 1