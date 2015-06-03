Rangers 15, White Sox 2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The top prospect in the Texas system showed folks just why he’s so valued.

Third baseman Joey Gallo homered and drove in a franchise-record four runs in his major league debut, powering the Rangers to a 15-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers (27-25) opened the three-game series with their 11th win in the last 13 games. Texas is two games above .500 for the first time this season.

Gallo was the story coming into the game after being called up earlier in the day from Double-A to replace injured third baseman Adrian Beltre in the lineup. The sweet-swinging lefty stole the show with hits in his first three at-bats before finishing 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle.

Gallo’s first two hits each drove in two runs, including a monster homer to right in the third. The 21-year-old slugger nearly hit another out in the fifth, doubling off the right-field wall.

White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija couldn’t figure out the rookie or many other Rangers for that matter. The right hander dropped to 4-3 after giving up seasons highs in runs (nine) and hits (12) in five innings, which matched his shortest stint in 11 outings.

Texas set a season best with 19 hits and tied their high for runs. Eight rangers had multiple hits, with right fielder Shin Soo Choo joining Gallo with three.

Choo and catcher Carlos Corporan also added homers for Texas. Corporan had five RBI.

Chicago (23-27) managed six hits in seven innings against Texas starter Colby Lewis, who improved to 5-3 after bouncing back from his worst showing of the year.

The White Sox, last in the American League in runs allowed in the first inning, found themselves in another hole early thanks, in large part, to Gallo.

The Rangers jumped out to 4-0 lead in the opening frame by stringing together five hits after Samardzija got the first two outs of the inning. Samardzija has now allowed 14 earned runs in the first inning this season in 11 starts.

Included in Texas’ barrage was the Gallo’s first major league hit, a blistering two-run single that White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche couldn’t get in front of and put the Rangers on the board.

Rangers center fielder Leonys Martin drove in next two runs with single to right.

The White Sox cut the deficit in half against Texas starter Colby Lewis on center fielder Adam Eaton’s two-run blast into the right-field upper deck in the third. Eaton battled Lewis for nine pitches before launching his third home run.

Gallo went even deeper in the upper deck in the bottom of the inning, a two-run shot that also scored shortstop Elvis Andrus. Gallo came out for a curtain call.

Right fielder Shin Soo Choo made it 7-2 with a solo homer to right-center in the fourth.

NOTES: Rangers OF Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup due to tightness in his left hamstring. He described the move as precautionary. ... Texas 3B Joey Gallo, the club’s top prospect, made his major league debut, starting in place of injured 3B Adrian Beltre, who went on the 15-day disabled list. Gallo was batting .314 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs in 34 Double-A games before the Rangers purchased his contract Tuesday. Beltre sprained his left thumb Sunday. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game with a swollen right index finger. Manger Robin Ventura expects Abreu to play at some point during the series. ... The Rangers optioned LHP Alex Claudio to Triple-A and recalled OF Jake Smolinski.