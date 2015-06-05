Rangers 2, White Sox 1 (11 innings)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo slapped a single to left to score Leonys Martin in the bottom of the 11th inning and lift the Texas Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The win marked the second walk-off win for the Rangers on their seven-game homestand and third of the season.

Martin singled off Dan Jennings to open the inning in a 1-1 game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Tanner Scheppers, the sixth Texas pitcher, picked up the victory by pitching a perfect 11th inning. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo went six innings and didn’t allow an earned run, despite running into trouble throughout his outing.

Gallardo threw 90 pitches in the first five innings and finished with 106 but had his chance at a win end because of an unearned run.

Trailing 1-0 the White Sox tied the game in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Gordon Beckham. That scored right fielder Avisail Garcia, who reached on a throwing error from Texas third baseman Joey Gallo in his first fielding chance in the majors.

Gallardo wasn’t the only starter who pitched well enough to get a win. Chicago rookie left-hander Carlos Rodon struck out 10 in his six innings despite getting off to a shaky start.

The Rangers started off well, taking a 1-0 lead on a Prince Fielder single in the first. But Rodon avoided more trouble by striking out three in the first and had strikeouts in each of the first five innings, including striking out the side twice.

NOTES: Texas put OF Josh Hamilton on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1 with a strained left hamstring. Hamilton is expected to miss four weeks. To take Hamilton’s spot, the Rangers activated LHP Ross Detwiler from the DL. Detwiler, who will work out of the bullpen, went to the DL on May 17 with left shoulder inflammation. ... Rangers 1B Kyle Blanks, on the DL because of a cyst on his tailbone, will travel with the team to Kansas City instead of going to extended spring training as originally planned. Blanks could be available as early as Sunday but is more likely an option Tuesday when Texas begins a series in Oakland. ... Chicago 1B Jose Abreu was in the lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday as the designated hitter after missing three straight games because of swelling in his right ring finger.