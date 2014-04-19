Perez, Rangers blank White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez worked like he needed to shut down the Chicago White Sox.

The Rangers’ offense produced like it had to outscore the same White Sox.

One or the other probably would have sufficed for Texas. Both resulted in the Rangers’ 12-0 thumping of the White Sox on Friday night at Globe Life Park.

“I wish I could see this every night, but I know that’s not possible,” Texas manager Ron Washington said.

Perez went the distance for a complete-game shutout, the first of his career. He struck out eight and allowed just three hits.

In four starts, Perez (3-0) has compiled a 1.86 ERA with 20 strikeouts and seven walks. For a Rangers team that has struggled with injuries to the pitching staff this season, he has been the rock.

“He’s just consistent,” Washington said. “He’s keeping the ball down. He’s using his breaking ball. He’s using his changeup. He’s moving the ball around the zone. He’s certainly doing everything he needs to do to be as consistent as he’s been.”

Including, on Friday, continuing to pitch aggressively no matter the score.

“I never think that we’re winning 10-0,” Perez said. “I just think it’s 0-0. You never can say, ‘OK, I’ve got this game.’ I have to continue to pitch and attack the hitters, throw the ball down.”

Rangers center fielder Leonys Martin led the offensive charge, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a home run. Catcher Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4 with his second homer of the season.

The Rangers pounded out seasons highs in runs and hits (18).

Chicago starter Felipe Paulino struggled through his worst outing of the season. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs (all earned) and 13 hits.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said the team will look at its options before sending out Paulino for another start. But he acknowledged that Paulino is doing several things that allow hitters to pound the ball.

“Location is the biggest thing of not really being able to throw a strike when you know you’re going to throw a strike and put it where you really want to,” Ventura said. “This is a league that punishes you if you don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Paulino said he is in a slump but believes he will pull out.

“At some point, I‘m going to be myself,” Paulino said. “This happens to everybody.”

Texas took control early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first.

First baseman Prince Fielder was intentionally walked to load the bases in the first. Rangers third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff followed with an infield single, scoring shortstop Elvis Andrus from third. Designated hitter Alex Rios then came home on a groundout by right fielder Jim Adduci.

In the top of the second, Perez needed only four pitches to retire Chicago designated hitter Paul Konerko and shortstop Alexei Ramirez on a groundout and a popout before striking out left fielder Alejandro De Aza.

Texas blew the game open with seven runs in the third when Martin, Chirinos and Rios each drove in multiple runs.

Martin tripled to the corner in right field, scoring Fielder and Adduci. Chirinos hit a line-drive home run over the wall in left to score Martin, and Rios singled up the middle to bring home left fielder Shin-Soo Choo and Andrus.

Fielder, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the third, capped the inning with a double to the corner in right to score Rios.

NOTES: The Rangers extended their winning streak to four games and moved to 6-2 on their current 10-game homestand. ... Texas hit for the cycle as a team in the bottom of the third inning as DH Alex Rios and RF Jim Adduci singled, LF Shin-Soo Choo and 1B Prince Fielder doubled, CF Leonys Martin tripled and C Robinson Chirinos homered. ... The White Sox lost their final two home games against the Boston Red Sox before heading out on a seven-game road trip beginning at Texas on Friday night. ... White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez entered the game with a 16-game hitting streak, the longest season-opening streak in franchise history and the longest in the major leagues this season. Ramirez had hit in 20 consecutive games dating to last season.