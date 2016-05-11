Rua blast pushes Rangers over White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Trailing by five runs against the best bullpen in the majors is not usually a formula for success, but the Texas Rangers made it work by scoring seven runs in the eighth inning Tuesday for a 13-11 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Ryan Rua delivered the final blow with a three-run homer to center field off White Sox reliever Matt Albers.

Chicago’s bullpen began the day with a major league-leading 1.98 ERA. But it was an unheralded member of the Rangers bullpen, Alex Claudio, who earned the win by allowing just one run over 4 1/3 innings.

It was the largest comeback win by the Rangers since in the last four seasons.

“What a team. That was one of the best games I ever played in my life,” said Rangers outfielder Ian Desmond, who hit a two-run triple two batters ahead of Rua’s blast. “So many good things happened in that game, I don’t know if I‘m going to be able to sleep tonight.”

The White Sox led 10-5 after four innings when they scored nine runs over two innings following an extended rain delay.

Desmond also homered in the seventh inning as the Rangers collected 17 hits to Chicago’s 13 in the four hour, 40 minute game.

Albers walked Rangers DH Prince Fielder on four pitches just before facing Rua in the eighth. Albers was ahead 1-2 when Rua connected to give the Rangers the lead.

”He beat me with two good fastballs inside that I kind of took some bad swings on,“ Rua said. ”But in the back of my mind I kind of thought he’d try to beat me again. Luckily it was elevated over the plate and I was short to it and put the barrel on it.

It’s deep out there to center, especially with the wind tonight you never know. But off the bat it felt really well.”

Albers said he pitched around Fielder to get to Rua.

“I got to 1-2,and was beating him in, and was trying to go away and the ball leaked right back down the middle,” Albers said. “It’s frustrating. We should have won that game. Any time the bullpen loses a game like that it’s tough.”

Shawn Tolleson earned his 11th save with a clean ninth to preserve the win for Claudio.

“You can talk about the hitting of Rua and the pinch hitters and the ABs,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “But Alex Claudio, for a guy who’s probably the second-to-last guy in the bullpen, who sits down in the bullpen and never says anything. He just kept challenging hitters, going at them. ”

The comeback spoiled a chance for White Sox starter Carlos Rodon to earn his first win since April 13. Rodon left with a lead after 6 2/3 innings despite giving up six runs on 12 hits.

“We’ve been using these [bullpen] guys a lot,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It was an off night, I think, bullpen wise and that’s going to happen in a long season. As far as faith in these guys going forward, we have all that. Tonight’s a tough night. They had a big inning. This is a ballpark that you’ve got to be careful.”

Avisail Garcia’s bases-clearing double in the fourth gave the White Sox a 10-5 lead during a five-run inning.

Rangers reliever Anthony Ranaudo issued five walks in the inning, the last three loading the bases for Garcia who lofted a double to left off Alex Claudio. Garcia also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the double.

One inning earlier, the White Sox took a 5-2 lead with a four-run inning. Todd Frazier had a two-run single while Melky Cabrera and Brett Lawrie hit back-to-back RBI doubles to fuel the rally.

The Rangers’ Bryan Holaday tied it 5-5 in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer to left field.

The run explosion in the third and fourth innings came after a one hour, 18 minute delay for a thunderstorm that blew through Globe Life Park.

Just before the delay, Rangers starter Derek Holland threw a 1-2-3 inning in the second with two strikeouts. When play resumed, he gave up five hits and a walk and exited after 2 1/3 frames.

NOTES: Rangers DH Prince Fielder batted fifth for the first time since Sept. 17, 2006, when he was with Milwaukee. The struggling Fielder, who came into the game batting .192 with a .280 slugging percentage, had either third or fourth this season. ... Rangers OF Delino DeShields was back at the leadoff spot for the first since April 27. Rougned Odor dropped to the No. 2 spot. ... Rangers RHP A.J. Griffin had a precautionary MRI of his stiff shoulder on Tuesday, but team physician had not analyzed the results by game time. ... Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was scheduled to play in an extended spring training game Tuesday in Arizona. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton continues to rehab his left knee but the Rangers announced there is no timetable for his return. ... White Sox GM Rick Hahn said RHP Miguel Gonzalez, Monday’s spot starter, will get a chance to get several starts in a row as the fifth starter, beginning Sunday at the Yankees. ... The White Sox love the late innings. In addition to having the best bullpen ERA in the majors (1.98), the White Sox have scored 66 of their 139 runs (47.5 percent) in the seventh inning or later. ... The White Sox came into the game looking for their fifth win in a row and their third winning streak of at least five games this season.