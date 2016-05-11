Beltre’s RBI helps Rangers beat White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The expected pitchers’ duel did not materialize; however, the Texas Rangers’ series-clinching victory over the owners of the American League’s best record was as significant as imagined to the home team.

Adrian Beltre’s go-ahead RBI single in the sixth turned out to be the game-winner in the Rangers’ 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Beltre’s single to center scored center fielder Ian Desmond from second for Texas, which rallied from deficits three times to take two of three from the White Sox (23-12).

Right-handed reliever Tony Barnette (2-2) earned the victory, retiring a hitter in the sixth to get out of a bases-loaded jam. Right-hander Sam Dyson recorded his first save for Texas (20-15). Four Texas relievers worked 3 1/3 shutout innings and gave up only two hits.

“That was a great series, especially after losing the first one the way we did,” Desmond said, referring to a loss on Monday in which Texas surrendered four runs in the 12th inning. “To keep grinding away ... we never gave up. We had a goal to win that series and we came out and did it. It’s a good sign.”

Dyson hit Chicago’s Jose Abreu with a pitch to lead off the ninth. But Abreu was erased trying to steal on a double play strikeout of Carlos Sanchez.

Lefty Dan Jennings (1-1) suffered the loss in a game that began with two unbeaten starters. Chicago’s Mat Latos and Texas lefty Cole Hamels entered the game 9-0 on the season.

Latos, who with Chris Sale make up the first pair of White Sox starters to start the season 6-0 since at least 1913, gave up five runs on seven hits and five walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Latos failed to protect a one-run lead in the third, allowing Desmond a run-scoring single and Nomar Mazara’s sacrifice fly. Texas’ Prince Fielder had a two-run double -- one of two doubles on the day -- in the fifth to erase Chicago’s 4-2 lead.

Hamels also labored, giving up five runs -- only three earned -- on nine hits, including two home runs, both in Chicago’s three-run fourth. He struck out nine.

Todd Frazier hit a solo homer to lead off the Chicago fourth and Brett Lawrie added a two-run homer later in the same inning.

Frazier left the game in bottom of the inning after falling into the stands while giving chase of Fielder’s foul pop. Frazier appeared to hit his head on a seat. He covered his mouth with his glove and immediately ran to the dugout. Frazier, who was replaced by Carlos Sanchez, received five stitches to his lower lip. He was listed as day-to-day.

“He is that kind of guy for our team,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “And when you lose him, I think focus got lost there for a minute for Matty. You never want to lose a guy like that in your lineup, especially ... since this game was (high scoring) like all the other ones. One team scores and they would answer back. You definitely don’t want to lose a piece like him.”

Fielder’s shift-beating flare to left scored Desmond, who is hitting .350 in his last 22 games, from third and Mazara all the way from first as White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera had to go from left-center to retrieve the ball that settled outside the foul line.

“I beat Fielder on a fastball in, jam him,” Latos said. “It looks like it was a ball that might be caught. You know, a fly ball I‘m thinking that ball’s caught. He just wound up hitting in a spot nobody was at. So that and some costly walks and they took advantage of it.”

The White Sox regained the lead with one in the top of the sixth on a second unearned run off Hamels.

Tyler Saladino, the No. 9 hitter, came up with the key hit of the inning off Hamels, driving a ball into center to score Cabrera in an inning that featured two hits, an error and a hit batter.

Barnette relieved Hamels and, after hitting Adam Eaton to load the bases, induced a flyout from Austin Jackson to limit the damage as Texas returned to the dugout for its decisive half inning.

“It’s great to see these guys never quit,” Hamels said. “Ultimately, it’s 27 outs. We’re going to fight to the end, and it’s exciting to see how we’re able to do it. Everybody has a part in it. It’s been a fun 24 hours. That’s a very good team. To be able to get two after what happened Monday was good for us.”

NOTES: An MRI performed on Texas RHP A.J. Griffin showed no structural issues in his sore right shoulder, a team official said. He can begin throwing when he is free of inflammation. ... Texas recalled LHP Andrew Faulkner from Triple-A Round Rock and sent down LHP Anthony Ranaudo. ... Texas LHP Derek Holland’s next start has been pushed back a day. He will pitch on five days’ rest on Monday. LHP Cesar Ramos will make a spot start on Sunday in place of Griffin. ... Texas RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee surgery) has stretched out his long toss throwing regimen to 105 feet. He is hoping to throw off the mound in early June with the goal of returning after the All-Star break.