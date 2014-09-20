Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are one loss away from the end of an impressive streak as they continue a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Tampa Bay’s next defeat will be its 81st, which would end baseball’s second-longest streak of winning seasons at six. The Rays are currently tied with St. Louis in that category, well behind the New York Yankees’ run of 21 straight years over .500.

The fact that the game is at home does not bode well, as Tampa Bay continues to struggle at Tropicana Field. After a 4-3 loss in Friday’s series opener, the Rays fell to 35-44 at home -- among the worst marks in baseball and far from last season’s 51-30 run in Tampa Bay. The White Sox had gone 2-10 over their last 12 road games before riding Jose Quintana’s solid start and a two-run double by Avisail Garcia to Friday’s victory.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (8-10, 4.77 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (9-8, 3.54)

Noesi gave up five runs in 6 2/3 innings of a loss to Minnesota on Sunday, serving up two home runs to build his total in that category over the last six starts to 10. The barrage has left Noesi with 27 home runs allowed on the season, tops in the American League. The 27-year-old, who is 0-4 with 6.95 ERA all-time in September/October, has been reached for six runs over 9 1/3 innings in his career at Tampa Bay.

After surrendering 13 earned runs in 10 innings over two starts, Archer has recovered to go 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA over his last two appearances. He struck out nine while letting up a run and three hits in seven strong innings without receiving a decision at Toronto on Sunday. Chicago has produced eight runs and 12 hits in eight innings over two previous encounters with Archer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Garcia has recorded eight RBIs in his last nine games.

2. Rays 2B Logan Forsythe had a home run and three RBIs Friday and has five hits with five walks over a seven-game span.

3. Tampa Bay was officially eliminated from postseason contention Friday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, White Sox 4