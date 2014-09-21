Preview: White Sox at Rays

Nathan Karns looks to build upon an impressive debut with Tampa Bay when he leads the Rays into the finale of a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Karns, who struggled in three starts with Washington last season in his first taste of the majors, limited Toronto to only two hits in seven scoreless innings on Sept. 12 in his first game with Tampa Bay. The effort tied for the longest scoreless outing in a Rays debut.

Tampa Bay has gone 4-3 since that win, riding a two-run homer by Nick Franklin and 6 1/3 solid innings from Chris Archer to a 3-1 victory Saturday night. The White Sox were limited to three singles by five Rays pitchers and failed to take advantage of six walks, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Rookie slugger Jose Abreu singled and scored Chicago’s only run while reaching base safely for the 11th straight game.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (9-11, 4.88 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (1-0, 0.00)

Danks remains in search of an elusive 10th victory, which would give him double digits in that category for the first time since 2010. He is 0-5 over his last nine starts despite allowing three earned runs or fewer in five of them, including six scoreless in a no-decision at Kansas City on Monday. Danks is 5-5 with a lifetime ERA of 4.10 against Tampa Bay in 11 starts.

Karns had eight strikeouts in his win over the Blue Jays, carrying his success as a strikeout pitcher up from the minors. In 27 starts for Durham this year, he punched out 153 hitters in 145 1/3 innings, tying him for the lead among Triple-A pitchers. The 26-year-old has been given plenty of rest after throwing 114 pitches against Toronto, his highest total this season at any level.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays DH/OF David DeJesus is 9-for-25 with three doubles and two walks in his career against Danks.

2. White Sox 3B Andy Wilkins is 3-for-36 with 18 strikeouts since being called up in August.

3. Tampa Bay pitchers have 1,380 strikeouts on the season, the sixth-highest total in major-league history and just three shy of their own team mark established in 2012.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, White Sox 3