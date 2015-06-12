Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Chicago White Sox look to string together another strong series from their pitching staff when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for the opener of a three-game set. The White Sox limited Houston to four runs in three contests for a home sweep earlier in the week and veteran left-hander John Danks steps to the mound with a chance to extend their winning streak to four.

Last year’s American League Rookie of the Year Jose Abreu is 6-for-15 with a pair of homers and four RBIs over the last four games for Chicago. The Rays could not build off a strong road trip (7-3), dropping two of three to the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. Matt Andriese was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s 6-2 loss and gets the start for Tampa Bay on Friday while relievers C.J. Riefenhauser and Enny Romero were also added. Steven Souza Jr. leads the Rays with 12 homers and 28 RBIs after his two-run blast Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (3-5, 5.17 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (0-1, 4.79)

Danks allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings last time out to take the loss against Detroit after scattering 10 hits versus Houston in his first shutout since 2011. The 30-year-old Texan has recorded two of his three victories on the road, but opponents are batting .298 against him overall. David DeJesus is 9-for-25 and Asdrubal Cabrera owns two homers versus Danks, who is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 12 career starts against the Rays.

Andriese, who was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five outings (four starts) at Durham, has allowed eight runs over 10 2/3 innings in three starts for the Rays in 2015. The 25-year-old UC Riverside product has also completed 10 innings out of the bullpen, giving up three runs and gaining a pair of saves. Andriese, acquired from San Diego in January of 2014, will face the White Sox for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox manager Robin Ventura will miss the series to attend his daughter Madison’s college graduation and bench coach Mark Parent takes over for him.

2. Tampa Bay INF-OF Jake Elmore will act as the backup catcher Friday, after C Bobby Wilson was designated for assignment following Thursday’s game, to allow the Rays to add pitching depth.

3. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia, who leads the team with a .297 batting average, is 4-for-11 with two homers and five RBIs in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, White Sox 4