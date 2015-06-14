Preview: White Sox at Rays

Three-time All Star Chris Sale takes the mound Sunday afternoon as his Chicago White Sox look to salvage the finale of a three-game series against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The White Sox allowed a total of four runs to sweep three versus Houston before the Rays posted 12 combined to win each of the last two days while improving to 10-4 over their last 14 contests.

Sale has yielded two or fewer runs in eight of his 11 starts, including the last three where he has given up one combined, and faces struggling Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns. The right-hander must contain Chicago slugger Jose Abreu, who is 10-for-23 with three homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. The Rays matched the White Sox with two runs in the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory on Saturday and Joey Butler is 5-for-9 in the series for Tampa Bay. The Rays gave up nine runs the last two days but still lead the American League in ERA (3.33) while Chicago (4.17) is 13th.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (6-2, 3.04 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (3-3, 3.86)

Sale has allowed one run and 12 hits over his last 22 2/3 innings during a three-game winning streak that includes 39 strikeouts and only three walks. The Lakeland, Fla., native has struck out at least 10 in four straight and five of six games while limiting opponents to a .214 batting average overall. Asdrubal Cabrera is 8-for-32 with a homer and seven RBIs versus Sale, who is 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA in six appearances (four starts) against the Rays.

Karns is winless in his last four starts while yielding nine runs (eight earned) in 10 2/3 innings over the past two outings with a loss and a no-decision. The 27-year-old Texas Tech product, who has not won since May 13, has allowed nine homers – three in his last two turns – in 67 2/3 frames. Avisail Garcia is 2-for-3 with a pair of homers against Karns, who gave up six runs in five innings to lose his only career outing versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria knocked in a pair of runs Saturday and the Rays are 17-2 this season when he produces an RBI.

2. Chicago RHP David Robertson has yet to pitch in the series, but boasts a 0.48 ERA with 22 strikeouts in his last 17 appearances against the Rays.

3. Tampa Bay INF Nick Franklin is 5-for-13 with a double and a triple in the last four games to raise his average to .143.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Rays 2