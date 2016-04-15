Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Chicago White Sox look to extend their winning streak to five and continue a strong start to the season when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to begin a three-game set. The White Sox, who opened last season 0-4, finished a sweep of the slumping Minnesota Twins with a 3-1 victory on Thursday and have allowed just six runs in their last five victories.

Chicago (7-2), which will send All-Star left-hander Chris Sale to the mound Friday, has been led by solid pitching and the offense has produced when needed with leadoff batter Adam Eaton setting the table well with 13 hits in eight games. The White Sox hope to take advantage of the offensively challenged Rays, who have dropped four of their last five while managing 10 runs in that span. Tampa Bay was held to one run over the past two games against Cleveland, falling to 3-6 overall, and manager Kevin Cash told reporters, “It looked like guys are frustrated, and that’s OK to be frustrated.” The Rays look to turn things around with right-hander Jake Odorizzi taking the mound and will likely sit struggling left-handed hitters Logan Morrison (2-for-29) and Brad Miller (2-for-26) against Sale.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 3.86)

Sale has gotten enough offensive support to win his first two starts while allowing three runs in each with 13 hits given up in 14 total innings. The 27-year-old Lakeland, Fla. native has struggled in his career against the Rays, going 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA in eight appearances (six starts). Steve Pearce is 3-for-9 versus Sale, who went 13-11 with a 3.41 ERA in 2015 after an outstanding 12-4 season in 2014.

Odorizzi has given his team a chance to win in his first two starts, allowing one earned run over 5 2/3 innings before the Rays rallied for a 3-2 victory in his season debut and giving up four in six frames last time out. The 26-year-old Illinois native has 14 strikeouts and just two walks in his first two turns. Odorizzi permitted four runs in 4 1/3 innings in his lone career start against the White Sox to take the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays won five of six games against the White Sox last season, including a three-game sweep at home.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is batting .354 with five homers, 18 RBIs, 17 hits and seven walks in 13 career games against the Rays.

3. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has hit safely in seven of nine games this season with two homers and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, White Sox 3