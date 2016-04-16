Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Chicago White Sox look to continue their best start in more than three decades when they visit the struggling Tampa Bay Rays for the second of a three-game set on Saturday. Chris Sale spun a two-hitter Friday for a 1-0 victory as Chicago improved to 8-2 overall – matching the best 10-game start since 1982 – and 7-1 away from home.

The White Sox lead the majors in ERA (2.02), opponent’s batting average (.188) and WHIP (0.93) after Sale’s gem as they prepare to send left-hander John Danks to the mound. Danks had a rough time in his only start of the season but will face the offensively challenged Rays, who are last in the league with a .196 team batting average after getting shut out for the second straight game. Tampa Bay could also be without two of its key players as sparkplug center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (head contusion) and Logan Forsythe (hip, leg) both left Friday’s game after colliding going after a fly ball. Erasmo Ramirez gets the call for the Rays, whose starters are 0-6 with a 3.92 ERA in the first 10 games.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-0, 3.00)

Danks struggled in his season debut on April 8 against Cleveland when he surrendered seven runs (five earned) and eight hits over five innings with six strikeouts. The 31-year-old Texan went 7-15 with a 4.71 ERA in 30 starts last season and had a tough time on the road (3-10, 5.61). Desmond Jennings has a double and a triple in six at-bats versus Danks, who is 6-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 13 career starts against the Rays.

Ramirez gets his first start of the season after three two-inning relief appearances where he gave up two runs and five hits combined with six strikeouts and no walks. The 25-year-old Nicaraguan went 11-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 2015, making 34 appearances (27 starts). Brett Lawrie is 4-for-7 with two doubles against Ramirez, who permitted five runs in six innings of a no-decision last season against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF-DH Corey Dickerson leads the team with 19 total bases, including three solo homers.

2. Chicago OF Melky Cabrera has recorded two hits in each of his last five games and six of seven.

3. Tampa Bay 1B-DH Steve Pearce got the start Friday in the infield and extended his hitting streak to four contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, White Sox 3