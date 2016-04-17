Preview: White Sox at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to build off their best offensive performance of the season when they host the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Rays posted a season high in runs in Saturday’s 7-2 victory after managing just one in the previous three contests and shortstop Brad Miller enjoyed his best day with his new team, recording a homer and three RBIs.

“It’s been pretty quiet in the dugout,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters. “You can credit the pitchers that we’ve been facing but, at the same time, we’ve got to figure out away to beat good pitchers. It was nice to see the guys break out a little bit.” The Rays could also get Kevin Kiermaier (head contusion) and Logan Forsythe (hip, leg) back in the lineup against the White Sox, who saw their five-game win streak come to an end Saturday. Brett Lawrie homered Saturday and is 9-for-24 while Melky Cabrera is 11-for-25 during six-game hitting streaks for Chicago. Meanwhile, White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is due after going 0-for-7 in the series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-0, 2.31 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (0-0, 3.00)

Quintana has put together two solid outings to start this season, including a six-inning, one-run performance last time out to beat the Minnesota Twins. The 27-year-old Colombian was 7-5 with a 3.16 ERA on the road last season and is 1-0 in his first two away from home in 2016. Forsythe is 4-for-5 and Logan Morrison is 4-for-9 versus Quintana, who is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA in four career starts against the Rays.

Tampa Bay has won four games this season – two when Moore has started – but the 26-year-old has yet to post a victory. The Florida native gave up one run and five hits over seven innings last time out against Cleveland and boasts 11 strikeouts in 12 frames overall. Cabrera is 5-for-10 and Austin Jackson has homered against Moore, who is 3-1 with a 1.09 ERA in four games versus the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay’s pitching staff leads the majors in strikeout/walk ratio (4.39) with 101 whiffs and just 23 walks.

2. Chicago OF Adam Eaton notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season Saturday after going 2-for-4.

3. The Rays are the only team in the majors without a save in 2016 after Seattle and Cincinnati each recorded one on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, White Sox 2