Rays 5, White Sox 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The lead changed three times late, but the Tampa Bay Rays got two runs on three singles and a key reversal with two out in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-4, on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rookie first baseman Jake Elmore hit an infield single deep to shortstop, and Alexei Ramirez’s flip to second missed wide, allowing right fielder Steven Souza to score the go-ahead run.

Souza had been called out trying to steal second to seemingly end the inning, but was ruled safe when the call was reversed on replay. He had tied the game with an RBI single to bring in left fielder David DeJesus, who had singled to start the rally.

For seven innings, Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer and Chicago’s Jeff Samardzija were impressive on the mound, locked in a 2-2 tie.

The Rays jumped ahead 3-2, only to see both bullpens lose leads in the eighth. Rays reliever Jake McGee gave up a walk and single in the ninth but held on for his third save and second in as many days.

The Rays (34-29) pulled Archer after he started the eighth by issuing his first walk since May 22, a span of 107 batters.

Four pitches later, reliever Brad Boxberger gave up a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for the White Sox (28-32).

Tampa Bay had taken the lead in the seventh on a one-out triple by second baseman Nick Franklin, who had his third hit in two days after batting .102 entering Friday’s game.

With the infield in, pinch-hitter Logan Forsythe hit a ground ball directly to shortstop Alexei Ramirez, but he couldn’t get the ball out of his glove cleanly, finally opting to throw to first, allowing Franklin to score the go-ahead run.

Archer’s double-digit strikeout streak ended, and he nearly went a fourth straight start without walking a batter. He had 43 strikeouts between walks.

After giving up the home run, Boxberger allowed two singles, but he got out of the inning without any more runs, striking out designated hitter Jose Abreu with runners on the corners to end the inning.

Chicago scored first, getting a run in the first inning when shortstop Alexei Ramirez singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Abreu.

The Rays answered in the bottom of the first, when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier led off with a triple and scored on an RBI single by third baseman Evan Longoria, who was tagged out after oversliding second base.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the third inning when Kiermaier was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a ground-rule double by designated hitter Joey Butler. He scored on an RBI groundout by Longoria for a 2-1 lead.

Chicago tied the game again in the fourth when Abreu singled, advanced on a single by first baseman Adam LaRoche and scored on a single by left fielder Melky Cabrera to knot the game, 2-2.

NOTES: While Rays starter Chris Archer came in with an impressive streak as the first pitcher since 1900 to have three straight starts with 10-plus strikeouts and zero walks, Chicago’s Sunday starter, LHP Chris Sale, isn’t far behind, as the first pitcher with 12-plus strikeouts in three straight starts since Pedro Martinez in 2001. ... Rays C Curt Casali, called up from Triple-A Durham after Friday’s game, started and made his season debut for Tampa Bay, batting ninth. ... According to Rays research, Saturday marked the first day since 1971 that a city/market has hosted teams from the same two markets for an MLB game and a Stanley Cup final, with the Blackhawks and Lightning set to play Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT in Tampa. The Blackhawks also were involved the last time, losing to the Montreal Canadiens that day. Montreal would go on to win the Stanley Cup. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura has the three-game series off to attend his daughter Madison’s college graduation, with bench coach Mark Parent filling in.