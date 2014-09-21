Franklin powers Rays over White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer scattered two hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings and Nick Franklin hit his first home run of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

It was Archer’s 10th win of the season.

“I think this was definitely one of my best outings of the season,” Archer said. “I wish I could have went deeper into the game. But we played some great defense and that just gives you the confidence to keep filling up the strike zone. It was one of those nights where things were going my way.”

Archer struck out three and walked four on 95 pitches but generally stayed out of trouble thanks to some slick plays from the Rays outfielders.

The best of the plays came in the fourth inning when Kevin Kiermaier snagged a shot to deep center by Dayan Viciedo. Kiermaier turned and fired the ball to shortstop Yunel Escobar, who doubled off Avisail Garcia at first base.

“I thought we did some great work in the outfield tonight,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Both Kiermaier and Zobrist did some nice things on defense.”

Franklin, the second baseman who came to the Rays as part of the three-team trade that included pitcher David Price, hit a towering two-run homer off of White Sox starter Hector Noesi in the bottom of the second inning. The ball bounced off of the C-ring of the catwalk in the right field corner.

“He’s got real power,” Maddon said. “You can see the ball come off his bat. That ball really came off hot. You could hear it. It’s one of those things you could hear on the field.”

The play went under review but the call stood.

“I knew right away that they wouldn’t change it,” Franklin said. “It was 15-20 feet fair.”

Noesi went six innings and gave up three runs on six hits.

“I thought he threw all right,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He gave up the home run early in the game and just battled his way through it. I wouldn’t say it was his sharpest game, he did what he had to do.”

In the fifth inning, Zobrist ripped a single to right to score shortstop Yunel Escobar and give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

“I lost, I‘m not happy,” Noesi said. “I should be better than that.”

The White Sox threatened in the ninth inning against reliever Jake McGee when first baseman Jose Abreu scored on a single by Marcus Simien with no outs. McGee walked right fielder Avasail Garcia before settling down and retiring the final three White Sox batters to end the game.

“I think (McGee) has expended a lot of emotional bullets,” Maddon said. “I think that’s part of what you are seeing right now but he’s got an ERA of 1.92. He’s still pretty darn good.”

NOTES: White Sox 1B Paul Konerko was held out of the starting lineup a day after going 0-for-4 in his first game back from a broken hand. He entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and flied out to center with runners on first and second. Konerko is planning to retire at the end of the season. ... Rays RHP Brian Boxberger is expected to return to the team Sunday after his wife, Anna, gave birth to their first child, daughter Ava Marie, on Thursday. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale might have his next start pushed back to Wednesday, according to manager Robin Ventura. If Sale starts, it will be his final outing of the season, Ventura said. ... Rays 2B Ben Zobrist was named team MVP by the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Friday.