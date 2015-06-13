Multiple contributors help Rays past White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Throughout the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Tropicana Field, there were unexpected stars doing small things that added up to a big win.

Matt Andriese, called up the night before as a spot starter, had his best and longest outing of the season for his first career win.

Shortstop Nick Franklin, who came in hitting .102, reached base four times with two key hits. And rookie outfielder Joey Butler added three hits and two RBIs.

“It’s motivating, knowing we have guys that can step up in different spots all throughout the order,” Butler said. “It’s a confidence-builder for sure. It’s a good thing.”

The Rays (33-29) had 14 hits -- 13 of them singles, along with two sacrifice bunts and a sacrifice fly -- in ending a three-game winning streak for Chicago (28-31).

“They didn’t hit much really hard. They just kept hitting what we pitched them,” said Mark Parent, filling in as White Sox manager for the weekend.

Chicago got three runs in the seventh -- two on a home run by first baseman Jose Abreu -- to cut a 6-2 Rays lead to a run, but Tampa Bay padded that in the bottom of the inning and the bullpen held on to end the White Sox’s three-game winning streak.

Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

“Lot of good things tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Sometimes we’re going to have to piece it together, and we did. We got seven runs tonight, but those runs were more manufactured than what we’ve done through the course of the year.”

Tampa Bay had scored more than six runs just once in its previous 22 games, and the Rays got at least one hit or RBI from all nine starters.

The Rays, retired in order in the first two innings, got to White Sox starter John Danks in the third, scoring two runs with three singles. Outfielders Brandon Guyer and Butler had RBIs for a 2-0 lead.

Andriese, a last-minute call-up from Triple-A Durham, pitched well early, holding the White Sox to four singles and no runs in the first four innings.

Andriese ran into trouble in the fifth, walking No. 9 hitter Carlos Sanchez with one out. Center fielder Adam Eaton laid a perfect bunt down the third-base line and catcher Rene Rivera fired a throw into right field, allowing Sanchez to score from first to cut the lead to 2-1, with Eaton making it to third.

White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly to forge a 2-2 tie.

The Rays took the lead back in the fifth with singles from Butler and third baseman Evan Longoria ahead of a sacrifice fly from second baseman Logan Forsythe.

Abreu’s home run got the White Sox within a run in the seventh, but that was as close as they came.

“I am working every day trying to hit the ball to the opposite field,” Abreu said through a translator. “I‘m feeling good right now about that. It was a good pitch. I was able to hit it well.”

NOTES: The Rays, who recalled three players and moved three others to help a depleted pitching staff after Thursday’s win, had C Curt Casali join the team on the “taxi squad,” to be recalled after the game to serve as the backup catcher. Casali replaces Bobby Wilson, who was designated for assignment after Thursday’s game. Casali, who hit .167 in 72 at-bats last season, was hitting .205 at Triple-A Durham. The Rays announced after the game that rookie OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Durham to make room. He hit .150 with two home runs in 20 at-bats, with a single in Friday’s win. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura will not be with the team during the weekend series to attend the college graduation of his daughter, Madison. Bench coach Mark Parent will manage the club in his absence. ... The White Sox announced they have agreed to terms with 26 of their first 34 draft picks. Another draft pick, first-round pick Carson Fulmer, is expected to start Sunday for Vanderbilt in the College World Series. ... Rays LHP Jake McGee became the team’s sixth pitcher to post a save Wednesday, the highest total in the majors. Tampa Bay’s record is nine different pitchers with saves in 2009.