Rays pull out win over White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In a game that changed directions three times from the seventh inning on, the Tampa Bay Rays got the biggest reversal of all.

Right fielder Steven Souza, who tied the game in the eighth with a two-out single, was called out trying to steal second. But the call was reviewed and overturned, and fellow rookie Jake Elmore singled in the go-ahead run in the Rays’ 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field.

“I‘m just trying to take it one day at a time. I think those things come in spurts,” said Souza, leading the Rays (34-29) in home runs, RBIs and steals as a rookie.

The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, lost it in the eighth on pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie’s two-run home run off reliever Brad Boxberger, then rallied back for the win before a crowd of 20,248. The late rally obscured another strong start from Chris Archer, who was pulled in the eighth after a leadoff walk.

“That starts with what Arch provided again and where he’s been the last couple of starts is just dominating,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Elmore’s single for the game-winner was the second time Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez cost his team with a mistake. His flip to second on the infield single went wide, allowing Souza to score; the Rays had gone ahead 3-2 when he double-clutched and didn’t throw him, allowing the run to score.

“Those little things that end up adding outs, adding baserunners and not getting outs, those things are just adding up too frequently and we’ve got to obviously correct it,” said Mark Parent, filling in as Chicago manager this weekend. “We’ve got to play better.”

Elmore’s single was the third after two outs in the eighth -- the rally started with left fielder David DeJesus, who had singled and stolen second, scoring on Souza’s single.

For seven innings, Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer and Chicago’s Jeff Samardzija were impressive on the mound, locked in a 2-2 tie.

“Very tough finish. Obviously Shark did a great job,” Parent said of Samardzija. “He did the job, we got the lead, just a ground ball here and there and make a play here or there ... could have won the ballgame.”

The Rays jumped ahead 3-2, only to see both bullpens lose leads in the eighth. Rays reliever Jake McGee gave up a walk and single in the ninth but held on for his third save and second in as many days.

The Rays had pulled Archer after he started the eighth by issuing his first walk since May 22, a span of 107 batters.

Four pitches later, reliever Brad Boxberger gave up a two-run home run to Gillaspie, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for the White Sox (28-32).

Tampa Bay had taken the lead in the seventh on a one-out triple by second baseman Nick Franklin, who had his third hit in two days after batting .102 entering Friday’s game.

With the infield in, pinch-hitter Logan Forsythe hit a ground ball directly to Ramirez, but he couldn’t get the ball out of his glove cleanly, finally deciding to throw to first, allowing Franklin to score the go-ahead run.

Archer’s double-digit strikeout streak ended, and he nearly went a fourth straight start without walking a batter. He had 43 strikeouts between walks.

After giving up the home run, Boxberger allowed two singles, but he got out of the inning without any more runs, striking out designated hitter Jose Abreu with runners on the corners to end the inning.

Chicago scored first, getting a run in the first inning when shortstop Alexei Ramirez singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Abreu.

The Rays answered in the bottom of the first, when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier led off with a triple and scored on an RBI single by third baseman Evan Longoria, who was tagged out after oversliding second base.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the third inning when Kiermaier was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a ground-rule double by designated hitter Joey Butler. He scored on an RBI groundout by Longoria for a 2-1 lead.

Chicago tied the game again in the fourth when Abreu singled, advanced on a single by first baseman Adam LaRoche and scored on a single by left fielder Melky Cabrera to knot the game, 2-2.

NOTES: While Rays starter Chris Archer came in with an impressive streak as the first pitcher since 1900 to have three straight starts with 10-plus strikeouts and zero walks, Chicago’s Sunday starter, LHP Chris Sale, isn’t far behind, as the first pitcher with 12-plus strikeouts in three straight starts since Pedro Martinez in 2001. ... Rays C Curt Casali, called up from Triple-A Durham after Friday’s game, started and made his season debut for Tampa Bay, batting ninth. ... According to Rays research, Saturday marked the first day since 1971 that a city/market has hosted teams from the same two markets for an MLB game and a Stanley Cup final, with the Blackhawks and Lightning set to play Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT in Tampa. The Blackhawks also were involved the last time, losing to the Montreal Canadiens that day. Montreal would go on to win the Stanley Cup. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura has the three-game series off to attend his daughter Madison’s college graduation, with bench coach Mark Parent filling in.