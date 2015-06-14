EditorsNote: headline fix

Rays finish off sweep of White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- All season long, the Tampa Bay Rays have found ways to win with less, and Sunday was no different.

Limited by red-hot White Sox pitcher Chris Sale to one hit in the first six innings, the Rays got a two-run home run from shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the seventh inning, finishing a three-game sweep with a 2-1 win at Tropicana Field.

“That’s a big win,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash, whose last eight wins have all been by two runs or less. “Against Chris Sale, probably not an ideal matchup, but (starter Nathan Karns) gave us a tremendous start. He was outstanding ... Cabby, huge knock, and that’s basically the ballgame.”

The Rays (35-29) got three scoreless innings of relief, with Kevin Jepsen getting a 1-2-3 ninth on seven pitches for his fifth save of the season. Chicago (28-33) took their its road sweep of the season, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Karns, who struck out eight.

“I have to give it to my defense, which played really well behind me,” said Karns, who has allowed two runs or less in nine of his 13 starts this season. “We knew we had our work cut out for us, and we tried to keep it close and eventually we were able to get the big knock by Cabby.”

Cabrera has been sterling in the field but is hitting just .206, so Sunday was a chance for him to come through with a bat to match his glove.

“Nothing better than when you do something to help the team win,” Cabrera said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was out.”

Sale struck out 12 batters -- his fourth straight start doing so, making him the first pitcher to do that since Pedro Martinez in 2001 and just the third pitcher since 1914, along with Randy Johnson.

“We were pretty much where we wanted to be, and then one stupid mistake, walked a guy and then leave a fastball right down the middle and lose the game,” Sale said. “There is really nothing more than that. Tonight was my night to pick (his teammates) up, and I didn‘t, plain and simple.”

Sunday marked the eighth time the Rays won this year despite scoring two runs or less, the most such wins in the majors. Sale lost a game in which he gave up just two runs, this after allowing just one run combined in his three previous starts, where he had a 0.40 ERA.

”It almost seems like we have to be perfect a lot of the time when we’re not scoring runs,“ said Mark Parent, filling in as White Sox manager this weekend. ”He did a tremendous job. We just need to pick it up offensively

Tampa Bay’s bullpen got the job done, with C.J. Riefenhauser, Steve Geltz an Jepsen providing a scoreless inning of relief each.

The Rays went into the day in a virtual tie with the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East, and they will keep at least that as they welcome in the Washington Nationals for a four-game split series, with the first two at Tropicana Field starting on Monday.

Sale continued his recent dominance early in the game, holding the Rays to one hit in the first five innings with nine strikeouts. Outfielder Brandon Guyer singled to open the game, and Sale was in control at that point.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a double by third baseman Gordon Beckham and an RBI single by second baseman Carlos Sanchez, who entered the game hitting just .146 on the season.

Twice, the Rays had two runners on for third baseman Evan Longoria with less than two outs, and both times Sale struck him out, getting out of jams in the first and third innings.

Karns did his best to match Sale, holding the White Sox to one run in the first six innings despite allowing seven hits. Karns faced runners in scoring position in all six innings but only allowed one to score.

NOTES: With the Rays in a virtual tie for first place in the AL East with the Yankees, the division’s top four teams are all within two games. That hasn’t happened this late in the season since 1996, when the NL Central was similarly log-jammed at the top. ... Facing Chicago LHP Chris Sale is no easy task, but the Rays came in with seven straight wins against left-handed starters. Overall, they are 12-8 against lefties in 2015. ... Rays OF Steven Souza leads the team in home runs and stolen bases -- no rookie has done that over a full season since the Phillies’ Scott Rolen in 1997, and before that, Boston’s Jim Rice in 1975. ... Both teams move to four-game split series against NL opponents, with the Rays hosting the Nationals for two, then going to Washington, and the White Sox going to Pittsburgh for two, then hosting the Pirates.