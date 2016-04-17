Moore helps Rays beat White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Moore slowly continues to return to the form he showed before Tommy John surgery in 2014, and Sunday was no different.

He struck out 10 White Sox batters in six-plus innings as the Tampa Bay Rays got a 3-2 win over Chicago at Tropicana Field.

“It’s only three games into the season, but I do feel strong right now, which is something that in the last 24 months has not been a word I’ve been using a lot,” said Moore (1-0). “So it does feel good, and I do appreciate what it took to get here and all that. I still feel like there’s a lot of things I‘m working on.”

The Rays (5-7) took two of three games from the White Sox (8-4) and get Monday off before heading north for a six-game road swing in Boston and New York.

Brandon Guyer went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, reaching base a total of eight times in the Rays’ last two wins.

“Brando is such a huge part of our lineup,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It has probably taken a lot of patience on his end sitting through this early part of the season but it’s great these lefties got clumped in there for him.”

Alex Colome got the final five outs for the Rays’ first save of the season. Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 against left-handers, beating Chicago’s Jose Quintana a day after beating John Danks.

“We’ve been struggling, but today I don’t know too many teams that could come up against Moore and do anything,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He was fantastic.”

For the second game in a row, the Rays jumped out to an early lead thanks to strong pitching and the kind of hitting they had missed in a 3-7 start. Moore had eight straight outs by strikeout at one stretch and held the White Sox to just three hits in the first five innings.

The Rays jumped ahead in the first as Guyer singled and scored on Steve Pearce’s RBI double. Chicago tied the game in the third, after what would have been an inning-ending out at first was called safe -- and upheld on review -- setting up Austin Jackson’s RBI single.

Tampa Bay led off the third with three straight hits off Chicago starter Jose Quintana, with Logan Forsythe doubling and scoring on a single by Guyer, who then scored when Logan Morrison reached on an error by Quintana, who missed the bag with his foot trying to cover first.

“He just missed first,” Ventura said. “He did a good job of getting over there ... it ended up costing him. Moore was fantastic, but something like that ends up costing you.”

NOTES: As expected, the Rays got back two key starters injured in a collision in the outfield Friday -- both sat out Saturday’s game after leaving in the middle of Friday’s loss. Logan Forsythe was back leading off and playing second, and Kevin Kiermaier was in center field and batting eighth. Kiermaier’s promotional weekend continued with all fans 14 and under getting a blue Kiermaier glove, this after fans got bobbleheads at Saturday’s game. ... Rays OF Steven Souza, who jammed a finger on his left hand sliding into home late in Saturday’s game, was not in the starting lineup, with Brandon Guyer replacing him in right field. The injury isn’t believed to be anything long-term. ... The White Sox had OF Austin Jackson hitting second in their order, trying to get a spark from him. He hit just .194 with three RBIs in the first 11 games of the season.