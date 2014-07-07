Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox haven’t enjoyed much of an advantage during their current 10-game homestand, but they hope to change that by continuing their dominance over the visiting Chicago White Sox in a four-game series starting Monday. The Red Sox have won 14 of the past 19 meetings, including six of the last seven at Fenway Park. Boston has lost five of the first six games on the stand, including a 7-6 defeat in 12 innings Sunday against Baltimore. The Red Sox have seen 13 of their last 21 games decided by a single run, and they are 7-6 in those contests. The White Sox managed only two hits in a 1-0 win in the rubber match of a three-game series versus Seattle on Sunday, and they might not get much more offense in Boston. Chicago is hitting .198 as a team in three games against the Red Sox this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (2-5, 5.05 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-4, 6.22)

Carroll’s second stint in the rotation is off to a rough start, as he has lost his last two outings while allowing 12 runs (10 earned) in 11 innings. The 29-year-old rookie was dinged for seven runs and 10 hits in six frames in a setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and doesn’t have a win since May 27 in relief. Carroll, who has never faced Boston, is 0-3 with a 6.30 ERA in four outings on the road.

Buchholz is making his third appearance since returning from a trip to the disabled list and a pair of minor-league rehab starts. The 29-year-old has reason to believe his early-season struggles are behind him, as he held the Chicago Cubs to one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings Tuesday after beating Seattle in his previous start. Buchholz is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts against the White Sox including a solid start in a no-decision April 16 in Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games, is the first White Sox rookie named to the All-Star Game since Ron Kittle in 1983.

2. The Red Sox are 29-0 when leading after eight innings.

3. White Sox 1B/DH Paul Konerko is one home run shy of tying Jason Giambi (440) for 41st all-time and is 7-for-15 with a homer versus Buchholz. In addition, 1B/DH Adam Dunn is tied with Carl Yastrzemski (452) for 35th.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, White Sox 5