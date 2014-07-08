Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

Chicago White Sox left-hander John Danks has a tough act to follow — well, four tough acts, actually. It’s up to Danks to continue the recent dominance by Chicago’s starting pitchers when the visiting White Sox aim to beat the Boston Red Sox for the second straight night. White Sox starting pitchers have allowed one earned run in their last 30 innings following 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball from Scott Carroll in Monday’s 4-0 victory.

Chicago’s bullpen has done its job too, as the White Sox have posted their first back-to-back shutouts since closing 2012 and opening 2013 with goose eggs. Monday’s blanking added another embarrassing effort to a growing list for Boston, which has lost six of the first seven contests on its 10-game homestand. The Red Sox have hit the 50-loss mark before the All-Star break for only the third time since the break was introduced in 1933 and the first since 1966.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (7-6, 4.12 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-2, 4.17)

Danks has recorded quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, going 4-2 with a 2.65 ERA over that span. He didn’t get a decision last time out but turned in one of his strongest performances of the year with a season-high 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs over 7 2/3 innings. Danks is 3-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 starts against Boston but limited the Red Sox to one run and three hits in six innings in a no-decision earlier this season.

Workman has lost two straight starts and is coming off his worst outing of the year. The 25-year-old was tagged for six runs in four innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and he has now surrendered five home runs in his past three starts. Workman picked up the win in his only previous appearance against the White Sox, allowing one run and two hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games but is only 1-for-14 in four games against the Red Sox.

2. Boston 1B/OF Mike Carp was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game but did not see action, and he isn’t likely to get much playing time with Chicago starting left-handed pitchers the next three games.

3. White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie (bruised right knee) sat out Monday but should be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Red Sox 2