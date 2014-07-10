Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox seemed to be committed to a youth movement but have yet to give up on the 2014 season despite their last-place standing. The visiting Chicago White Sox will attempt to make Boston’s decision to sell a little easier when they go for a clinching win in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday. The Red Sox started five rookies on Wednesday and finally showed a little offensive spark with a walk-off win.

The White Sox were poised to record their third shutout in four games before removing Chris Sale with two outs in the eighth on Wednesday, and the Red Sox took advantage with five runs over the final two frames to earn the 5-4 victory. The big move prior to the game was Boston designating veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski for assignment and calling up youngster Christian Vazquez, signaling the start of a full-blown youth movement that was highlighted by key hits from Brock Holt and Mookie Betts. Chicago has won eight of 12 thanks in part to its own rookie, Jose Abreu, who is 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits in the last two contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.20 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Jon Lester (9-7, 2.73)

Quintana has not allowed a run over 14 2/3 innings in his last two starts and struck out 10 in 7 2/3 frames against Seattle on Saturday. The Colombia native endured a rough patch in early June but is 2-0 with a 0.94 ERA in his last four turns. Quintana has yet to allow a run in two career starts against Boston, scattering eight hits over 14 1/3 total frames.

Lester continues to field questions about his pending free agency, but has not let the inquiries distract him on the field where he has not allowed an earned run in 16 innings over his last two starts. The All-Star is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA over his last five starts. Lester went eight innings at Chicago on Apr. 17, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out nine to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (back, hamstring) is expected to re-start his rehab on Thursday.

2. Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie has homered in back-to-back games, bringing his season total to three.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-40 over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Red Sox 1