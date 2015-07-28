Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

Jeff Samardzija is on the short list of best starters available at the July 31 trade deadline but is still on the Chicago White Sox roster and is expected to make his start on Tuesday. The White Sox will have a backup plan in the event of a trade when they visit the Boston Red Sox in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday.

Both Chicago and Boston are drawing the attention of opposing scouts as two teams in obvious sell mode in advance of Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Samardzija is the best player available on either team and the White Sox could have Erik Johnson, who is scheduled to start at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, ready to go should the front office be overwhelmed with an offer early enough in the day. The Red Sox started shipping veterans away on Monday when outfielder Shane Victorino was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels, and went on to fall 10-8 in the opener of the series. Boston will try to get enough out of starter Wade Miley to stop Chicago’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (7-5, 3.91 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (8-8, 4.33)

Samardzija showed off why he is near the top of other team’s wish lists when he scattered one run and four hits over eight innings in a win at Cleveland on Thursday. The Indiana native has gone at least seven innings in each of his last nine starts. Samardzija is making his first career start at Fenway Park and is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA in two career games – one start – against Boston.

Miley is enduring a four-start winless streak but was sharp in each of his last two outings. Miley took a no-hitter into the seventh in a no decision at the Los Angeles Angels on July 17 and allowed one run on four hits and five walks over six innings at Houston on Thursday without factoring in the decision. The Louisiana native started against the White Sox as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks last season and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox UTL Brock Holt (hyperextended left knee) sat out Monday but could return on Tuesday.

2. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche, who is batting .141 this month and struck out 11 times in four games over the weekend, will sit out a second straight game on Tuesday

3. Boston DH David Ortiz is 5-for-10 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Red Sox 4