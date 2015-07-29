Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox were left for dead a week ago but suddenly seem to be playing themselves into wild card contention in front of the trade deadline. The White Sox will go for their seventh straight win when they visit the stumbling Boston Red Sox in the third of a four-game series on Wednesday.

Chicago has totaled 45 runs during its six-game winning streak and put up a combined nine in the first inning against the Red Sox to establish a tone on Monday and Tuesday. Jose Abreu and Geovany Soto each homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday’s 9-4 win, which drew the White Sox within two games of .500 (48-50). Mookie Betts is one of the few things going right for Boston on a consistent basis but he could be headed for the seven-day concussion disabled list after tumbling into the bullpen in right field while trying to rob a home run on Tuesday. The Red Sox, who have dropped 11 of their last 13 games, will send Rick Porcello to the mound opposite Jose Quintana on Wednesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-9, 3.56 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (5-10, 5.51)

Quintana is coming off his first career shutout on Friday, when he scattered seven hits and did not walk a batter while striking out eight at Cleveland. The Colombia native has notched eight or more strikeouts in four of his last five turns. Quintana is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in three career starts against Boston.

Porcello is slowly starting to rediscover the form that earned him an $82.5 million contract extension prior to the start of the regular season. The New Jersey native allowed one run and five hits over seven innings against Detroit on Friday without walking a batter or surrendering a home run. Porcello is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA in 19 career starts against Chicago.

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval is 6-for-13 with four RBIs in the last three games.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is 15-for-27 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in the last six games.

3. Boston claimed RHP Jean Machi off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and transferred RHP Clay Buchholz (elbow) to the 60-day DL.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Red Sox 3